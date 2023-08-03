SBFC Finance IPO: All You Need To Know

The company plans on using the proceeds of the IPO to:

Augment the capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of the growth of businesses and assets.

Promoter selling shareholders will receive the proceeds from the offer for sale after deducting proportions related to the offer.

As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the NBFC is required to have a regulatory minimum capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 15%, consisting of Tier-1 and Tier-2 capital. They are required to maintain a Tier-1 capital of 10% at all times.

As of March 31, the company’s CRAR was Rs 1,413.58 crore (equivalent to 31.90%), of which the Tier-1 capital was Rs 1,404.95 crore (equivalent to 31.71%) and Tier-2 capital was Rs 8.62 crore (equivalent to 0.19%).