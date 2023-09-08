SBFC Finance, Ikio Lighting Shares Lock-In Period Expires On Monday

Shares of SBFC Finance Ltd. and Ikio Lighting Ltd. will come out of their lock-in periods on Sept. 11, freeing up to 2.5% and 4.1% of their respective equity eligible for trade.

The lock-in period for anchor investors is set to be over after a duration of one month for SBFC Finance and three months for Ikio Lighting since their market debut. This consists of 2.67 crore shares of the former and 32 lakh shares of the latter.