SBFC Finance, Ikio Lighting Shares Lock-In Period Expires On Monday
A total of 3 crore shares—2.67 crore shares of SBFC Financial and 32 lakh of Ikio—will become free to trade on Monday.
Shares of SBFC Finance Ltd. and Ikio Lighting Ltd. will come out of their lock-in periods on Sept. 11, freeing up to 2.5% and 4.1% of their respective equity eligible for trade.
The lock-in period for anchor investors is set to be over after a duration of one month for SBFC Finance and three months for Ikio Lighting since their market debut. This consists of 2.67 crore shares of the former and 32 lakh shares of the latter.
SBFC Finance
The non-banking finance company was listed 43.85% over its issue price on NSE after its initial public offering was subscribed 70.16 times.
Anchor investors for the stock include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Carmignac Portfolio, Loomis Sayles, Neuberger Berman, Amansa Holdings, Malabar India Fund Ltd. and Steadview Capital Master Fund Ltd.
Domestic mutual funds like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund also made investments in the stock.
The initial investment amount totaled up to Rs 304.4 crore.
SBFC Finance's stock is trading 0.22% lower at Rs 89.15 apiece, compared to a 0.65% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:17 p.m. on Friday. It has risen 8.6% since its listing on Aug 16.
Ikio Lighting
The LED lighting solution provider listed on June 16 at Rs 392.05 on NSE, which was 37.71% over its issue price of Rs 285. The stock was subscribed 66.3 times on its final day.
Anchor investors for the stock include Societe Generale, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Malabar India Fund.
Domestic mutual funds such as Quant Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also invested in the scrip.
The initial investment amount totaled up to Rs 182 crore.
Ikio Lighting's stock is trading 0.76% higher at Rs 388.65 apiece compared to a 0.66% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:21 p.m. It has fallen 0.94% since its listing.