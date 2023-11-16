Satin Creditcare Shares Hit Four-Year High Ahead Of Board Meet On Fundraise

Satin Creditcare's stock rose as much as 5.26% during the day on the NSE to Rs 274.40 apiece, the highest since Oct. 9, 2019. It pared gains to trade 3.18% higher at Rs 269 apiece, compared to a 0.1% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:52 a.m.

The shares have risen 71.49% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.3.

The lone analyst tracking Satin Creditcare maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 21.1%.