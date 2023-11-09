SAT Sets Aside SEBI Penalty Against Deccan Chronicle

The Securities Appellate Tribunal set aside on Thursday a SEBI order levying a penalty on Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd. for allegedly misrepresenting its books and deceiving its investors.

The SAT also reduced the Securities and Exchange Board of India's penalty on the promoters of the company from Rs 1.3 crore to Rs 65 lakh, while affirming some of the regulator's findings against them.

In March 2022, SEBI barred DCHL promoters T Venkattram Reddy, T Vinayak Reddy and PK Iyer from the securities market for one to two years for violating various provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices and insider trading regulations between October 2011 and December 2012. It levied a penalty of Rs 4 crore on DCHL and Rs 1.3 crore each on the three promoters.