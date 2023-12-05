SAT Hauls Up SEBI For Lackadaisical Approach In Kirloskar Industries Case

This order was challenged in the appellate tribunal, which passed in the interim of December 2020 and stayed SEBI's order subject to an undertaking to the effect that they would not sell their shares in KIL. Accordingly, the demat accounts of these five appellants were de-freezed except to the extent of the shares held by them in KIL. In October last year, SAT passed a final order and set aside SEBI's order in October 2020. Despite this, the appellants' shares in KIL remained frozen, SAT noted. The appellants wrote an email in February this year to SEBI asking the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to be directed to unfreeze the shares held by them in KIL. Also, they wrote to NSDL requesting NSDL to unfreeze the shares. In the succeeding month, NSDL asked for directions from SEBI and the depository alleged that it did not receive any response from the regulator on its query. On Aug. 8, 2023, the appellants again wrote to the NSDL with the same request, which allegedly remained unanswered.