Saregama Shares Snap Seven-Day Gaining Streak To Fall Most In Three Months

Shares of the company fell as much as 4.97% intraday, before paring loss and trading 2.69% low as of 11:17 a.m. This compares to a 0.36% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock fell the most since March 22. The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.6 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 78, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 13.6% over the next 12 months.