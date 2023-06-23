Saregama Shares Snap Seven-Day Gaining Streak To Fall Most In Three Months
In a recent rally, the stock had gained 26.93% since June 13 and 26.28% over the past one month.
Shares of Saregama India Ltd. snapped a seven-day gaining streak on Friday and fell the most in three months.
In a recent rally, the stock had gained 26.93% since June 13 and 26.28% over the past one month.
Shares of the company fell as much as 4.97% intraday, before paring loss and trading 2.69% low as of 11:17 a.m. This compares to a 0.36% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock fell the most since March 22. The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.6 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 78, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 13.6% over the next 12 months.
The National Company Law Tribunal approved the demerger of Saregama India's e-commerce distribution business and identified non-core assets, into Digidrive Distributors Ltd.
The demereged company intends to create a "specialised master distributor" for retailing all its physical products (including Carvaan) on digital marketplaces, according to an exchange filing.