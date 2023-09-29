Saregama Shares Jump 7% After Buying Majority Stake In Pocket Aces

Saregama's stock rose as much as 6.97% during the day to Rs 393.85 apiece. It pared gains to trade 0.19% lower at Rs 367.50 apiece, compared to a 0.34% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.10 a.m.

It has fallen 0.29% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.

Two analysts tracking Saregama maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.1%.