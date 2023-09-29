BQPrimeMarketsSaregama Shares Jump 7% After Buying Majority Stake In Pocket Aces
ADVERTISEMENT

Saregama Shares Jump 7% After Buying Majority Stake In Pocket Aces

The company will acquire another 41% stake in the next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples. The transaction is an all-cash deal

29 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saregama Carvaan audio player. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Saregama Carvaan audio player. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Saregama India Ltd. surged on Friday after it acquired a 51.8% stake in digital entertainment firm Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt. for Rs 174 crore.

It will acquire another 41% stake in the next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples. The transaction is an all-cash deal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Pocket Aces owns an intellectual property catalog of channels like FilterCopy, Gobble and Nutshell.

Saregama's stock rose as much as 6.97% during the day to Rs 393.85 apiece. It pared gains to trade 0.19% lower at Rs 367.50 apiece, compared to a 0.34% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.10 a.m.

It has fallen 0.29% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.

Two analysts tracking Saregama maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.1%.

ALSO READ

L&T Shares Hit Fresh Record High After Securing 'Mega' Order From MMRDA

Opinion
L&T Shares Hit Fresh Record High After Securing 'Mega' Order From MMRDA
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT