Sanofi India Shares Gain Most in 33 Months On Plans To Demerger Its Consumer Health Business

Shares of Sanofi India Ltd. rose the most in 33 months after the board announced a demerger of its consumer health business from its pharma business.

The consumer health business is set to demerge into its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited, according to an exchange filing.

The subsidiary will include all assets and liabilities pertaining to the business, including brands like Allegra, Combiflam, DePURA, and Avil.