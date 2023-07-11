Sanghvi Movers Shares Hit Record High After Bagging Rs 150-Crore Order

Shares of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after it won orders worth Rs 150 crore.

The orders are to provide crane rental and allied services to independent power producers in the renewable energy sector.

Crane services will account for approximately 50% of the total contract value, and the balance accounts for the activities under wind EPC services. The contract duration is 18 months, and of the total contract value, 41% will be executed in FY24. The balance will be completed in FY25.

The total order value translates to 539 MW of new capacity addition.