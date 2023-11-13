Samvat 2080: Top Picks From Deven Choksey, Chakri Lokapriya And Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Indian markets have been resilient even amid global uncertainty stemming from geopolitical tensions and rising rates as Samvat 2079 draws to a close.

Banking, auto, ancillaries, power and infrastructure are some sectors three market veterans BQ Prime spoke with will consider in Samvat 2080.

Here's what Deven Choksey, Chakri Lokapriya and Sudip Bandyopadhyay will likely buy in the new Hindu year.