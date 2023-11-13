Samvat 2080: Top Picks From Deven Choksey, Chakri Lokapriya And Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Banking, auto, ancillaries, power, and infrastructure are among the sectors that market veterans suggest.
Indian markets have been resilient even amid global uncertainty stemming from geopolitical tensions and rising rates as Samvat 2079 draws to a close.
Banking, auto, ancillaries, power and infrastructure are some sectors three market veterans BQ Prime spoke with will consider in Samvat 2080.
Here's what Deven Choksey, Chakri Lokapriya and Sudip Bandyopadhyay will likely buy in the new Hindu year.
Deven Choksey
Director, DRChoksey Finserv
JioFinancial Serivces
Comprises of four verticals: banking, asset management, insurance, wealth product.
The lending vertical to drive JioFinancial Services.
Reliance Retail customers can become main target.
Tata Motors
Company corrected most of cost inefficiency they were having in the balance sheet.
It is now generating cash profits in different verticals.
Will have more visibility in the next decade due to transfer to electric and autonomous vehicles.
Commercial vehicle portfolio has successfully moved ahead due to scrappage policy, higher capex and demand.
Uno Minda
Portfolio is spread across ICE engine and electric vehicles.
Company has grown in past by adding different portfolios.
Increasing size of kit due to variety of product proposition they have.
Praveg
Operate tent cities in Ram Janmabhoomi, Run of Kutch, Statue of Unity and other locations.
Systematically building luxurious tents and attracting travelers from across the globe.
Offering tents at a premium price in comparison to hotel rooms.
Increasing location of tents every year.
Chakri Lokapriya
Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director, TCG AMC
PFC and REC
Green Energy has become bigger than thermal.
REC and PFC are both empowered to finance India’s power sector and infrastructure sector.
The shares of both companies are attractively priced.
The loan size will grow over next few years.
There is low risk as the company lends to government or government bodies.
JK Lakshmi & Dalmia Bharat
The raw material costs will further come down.
The volume of cement sector shares has picked up.
Pricing power.
Titagarh Rail System
The government is pushing for renewing the whole railway system.
The company is developing wagons for metros.
The payments are safe as they are majorly from the government.
The company has a huge order book secured for 5-7 years.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Group Charman, Inditrade Capital
Kalyan Jewellers
The company is using good expansion strategy through franchise route which will help enhance margins and return of equity.
It has a well-diversified product basket catering to multiple segments.
Shift from unbranded brands to branded brands for gold.
Sona BLW
The company has been rapidly customizing and moving production towards EV segment.
It is gaining traction in India and international markets.
Welspun Corp
The company is top 3 for Line pipe in India, the company has 23% market shares in similar space in U.S.
It also has a dominant hold in Saudi Arabia.
Vertical integration of production
The company also recently acquired Syntax.
Companies TMT segment will help strengthen business.