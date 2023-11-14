Samvat 2080 Second Half Can Be Volatile Due To Lok Sabha Election: Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai

Desai highlighted that India is attracting long-term capital allocation. "What investors are struggling with is the headline valuation."

The relative case for India remains strong. The absolute returns will start looking less attractive as they have been for the past few months, but in the context of what the world has done, the Nifty is looking very good, according to Desai. "If the world outlook remains fragile, then India, on a relative basis at least, it will continue to power ahead."

In a global economic downturn, India's economy is likely to perform better than its peers. However, if the global economy recovers and growth stabilises, the country has the potential to make an absolute upside case, Desai said.

He highlighted that the election outcome might have some bearing on how earnings shape up.

If there is an adverse election outcome, then there might be some restraining of corporate sentiment and investment spending, which may then start affecting earnings in the next financial year, he said. "If the election outcome is in line with what the market wants, then I think we should be good, FY24 will also be another strong year."