Samvat 2080: Here's How Sensex Performed In Last 10 Years On Diwali Muhurat Trading Day
Find out how the Sensex has fared over the years during the auspicious Muhurat trading session.
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.
The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.
The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.
Market analysts said that Diwali is considered to be the ideal time to start anything new. Investors are said to benefit from trading during this session all through the year.
Since the trading window is only open for an hour, markets are known to be volatile. The focus might not be on profitability as much as it might be on the gesture, they added.
Muhurat Trading: A View At Historical Performance
Year 2013: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2013, Sensex was up by 0.2%.
Year 2014: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2014, Sensex was up by 0.24%.
Year 2015: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2015, Sensex was up by 0.48%.
Year 2016: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2016, Sensex went down by 0.04%.
Year 2017: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2017, Sensex went down by 0.6%.
Year 2018: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2019, Sensex was up by 0.7%.
Year 2019: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2019, Sensex was up by 0.49%
Year 2020: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2020, Sensex was up by 0.45%.
Year 2021: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2021, Sensex was up by 0.49%.
Year 2022: On the Diwali Muhurat trading day of 2022, Sensex was up by 0.88%.
Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.
Muhurat Picks 2023 - L&T, SBI, Coromandel, TV Today Among Top Seven Diwali Picks From ICICI Direct
(With PTI inputs)