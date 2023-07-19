BQPrimeMarketsSamvardhana Motherson International Shares Hit 15-Month High
Samvardhana Motherson International Shares Hit 15-Month High



19 Jul 2023, 7:11 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. hit a 15-month high in trade on Wednesday.

The scrip rose 0.10% to Rs 96.55 apiece, compared to a 0.33% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:33 a.m.

The stock advanced 0.67% intraday to Rs 97.1 apiece, since April 8, 2022. It has risen nearly 30.14% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 79, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 4.7%.

Separately, Shunichiro Nishimura, a nominee of Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd., Japan, resigned from the company's directorship.

