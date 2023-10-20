Samvardhana Motherson Announces Series Of Acquisitions To Strengthen Business

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. announced a series of acquisitions to strengthen its aerospace, health, and medical businesses on Friday.

The company, via its subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in French company, SSCP Aero Topco SAS.

The board of the company has also approved the acquisition of 73.05% stake in Irillic Pvt., and another 100% stake in Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd. from Motherson Auto Ltd. to make it the company's wholly-owned subsidiary.