Samit Vartak's Top Themes While Finding Alpha With Contrarian View

Even with the market having rallied quite a bit, investors can still find alpha in some particular pockets that has not caught the eye of most, according to SageOne Investment's Samit Vartak.

Investors have to find those pockets where valuations are attractive, said Vartak, founding partner and chief investment officer at SageOne Investment Manager. One needs to 'deviate from the herd to beat the market', he told BQ Prime.

The historical trajectory of returns, according to Vartak, has no meaning whatsoever. He urged investors to optimise returns going forward.