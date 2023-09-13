Samhi Hotels IPO: All You Need To Know

Samhi Hotels is a hotel ownership and asset management platform with the third-largest inventory of operational keys, comprising both owned and leased properties, in India. Their portfolio of hotels comprises 4,801 keys across 31 operating hotels, which are based in key urban consumption centres like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, the National Capital Region, Pune, and Chennai.

They have adopted an acquisition-led strategy wherein they acquire and turnaround hotels to expand their business. They also upgrade properties and then deploy their in-house capabilities for the operations of the hotel.

Their hotel portfolio is categorised into three distinct classifications: upper upscale and upscale, upper mid-scale, and mid-scale. As of FY23, 51.14% of their total income was derived from upper-mid-scale and mid-scale hotels. Their upper-upscale and upscale hotels contributed 47.35% of the total revenue.