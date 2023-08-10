SAIL Q1 Results: Profit Falls 74%, Revenue Rises
Revenue rose 1% to Rs 24,359.10 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 6.8% from 9.6%.
Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s net profit declined 74% in the first quarter as compared with a net loss expected by analysts.
The central public sector enterprise's profit decreased to Rs 212.48 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 804.50 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 67.27 crore consensus net loss estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue was up 1% at Rs 24,359.10 crore in the first quarter, as compared with Rs 24,028.62 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose 6% to 24,598.06 crore as against Rs 23,295.23 crore last year.
SAIL Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 24,359.10 crore vs Rs 24,028.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23,607.5 crore).
Net profit down 74% at Rs 212.48 crore vs Rs 804.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of Rs 67.27 crore).
Ebitda down 28% at Rs 1,648.82 crore vs Rs 2,301.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.518.60 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.8% vs 9.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.4%).
SAIL's standalone crude steel production and sales volume in the first quarter increased 8% and 23%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.
Crude steel sales volume rose to 3.88 million tonne in the June quarter, while crude-steel production volume increased to 4.67 MT.
"Despite increase in volumes, the turnover has increased by 1% due to decline in price realisation," the company said in a statement.
Shares of SAIL closed 0.05% lower at Rs 92.9 apiece before the results were announced as compared with a 0.46% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.