SAIL Q1 Results: Profit Falls 74%, Revenue Rises

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s net profit declined 74% in the first quarter as compared with a net loss expected by analysts.

The central public sector enterprise's profit decreased to Rs 212.48 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 804.50 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 67.27 crore consensus net loss estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue was up 1% at Rs 24,359.10 crore in the first quarter, as compared with Rs 24,028.62 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose 6% to 24,598.06 crore as against Rs 23,295.23 crore last year.