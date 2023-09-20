Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Subscribe Or Avoid? Here's What Analysts Recommend

Analysts have given a 'subscribe' rating to the IPO that will close on Friday.

"SSKL intends to continue to enhance the brand recall of products through the expansion of footprint digital marketing campaigns, brand ambassador content, and outdoor advertising. This gives SSKL a strong competitive advantage in women’s ethnic wear, a strong margin, and a strong return profile over the past few years. We expect consistent growth in its key metrics through its store expansion over the next few years," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd., while recommending a 'subscribe' to the issue.

At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 33 times, with a market cap of Rs 3,404.7 crore post-issue of equity shares and a return on net worth of 24.56%, according to analysts at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers Ltd. "We believe that the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long-Term' rating to the IPO," said Manan Goyal, equity research analyst at the brokerage.

"The company has organically built its strengths from the ground up, which have reflected in its healthy growth in profitability and revenues over the years. The driven and skilled management has been a key reason for its success. We believe it is well poised to grow into the future, given its market leadership, focus on providing good-quality products, and enhanced customer experience. We recommend that investors subscribe," said Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

The proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure, such as repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company.

On the financial front, the company reported a turnover of Rs 677 crore, Rs 1,129 crore, and Rs 1,351 crore for FY21, FY22, and FY23, respectively, on a consolidated basis. It posted a net profit of Rs 5 crore, Rs 57.7 crore, and Rs 97.6 crore for fiscals 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Incorporated in 2005, Sai Silks provides ethnic apparel and value-fashion products. The company operates through four store formats, namely, Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall.