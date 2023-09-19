Sai Silks (Kalamandir) IPO: All You Need To Know

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Sept. 20.

The ethnic apparel provider plans to raise Rs 1,201 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 2.70 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale that will offload 2.7 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 601 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 210 and Rs 222 per share.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.