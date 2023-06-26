RVNL Shares Rise After Emerging Lowest Bidder For Metro Project

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose 2.93% intra-day on Monday after emerging as the lowest bidder for a metro project of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp.

RVNL was found to be the lowest bidder for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct of 6.92 km in Reach 2A of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project's Phase 2.

The project cost is Rs 394.9 crore, with a 30-month execution period.