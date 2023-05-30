ADVERTISEMENT
RVNL Shares Fall After Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Decline
The company's net profit fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 359.2 crore in the quarter ended March 31.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.36 per share.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. declined on Monday after its profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
The company's net profit fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 359.2 crore for the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.36 per share.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 11.1% at Rs 5,719.8 crore.
Ebitda down 8.3% at Rs 374.4 crore.
Ebitda margin at 6.5% versus 6.3%.
Net profit down 5% at Rs 359.2 crore.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. fell 3.7% to Rs 117.1 apiece, compared to a 0.18% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday.
The two analysts tracking the company recommend a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data.
