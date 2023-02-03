Rural-Focused Companies Are Top Picks As The Sector Is Poised For Recovery, Says Ridham Desai

Morgan Stanley India will continue to pursue rural-focused companies, according to Managing Director Ridham Desai, as recovery in India's hinterland gathers momentum, backed by a strong winter crop.

"Rural India will bounce back pretty nicely this year," Desai told BQ Prime. Even without government support, rural India's cycle is naturally turning, he said.

Desai's comments underline the fact that the Finance Ministry refrained from including rural-focused allocations in the Union Budget 2023.

It would have been advantageous if the government had put some money to work there, Desai said. However, given the good agricultural trends, where the winter crop looks very strong and the government has offset the loss of paddy production that occurred last summer, Desai remains optimistic about the sector.