Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.The local currency depreciated 6 paise to open at 82.10 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee closed at 82.04 on Tuesday.
"Mixed Asian currencies and further hawkish rhetoric from key Fed members could support dollar demand," said Reliance Securities Ltd. "Investors will look for cues from the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting due on Thursday," it said.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.9500 and 81.8800, resistances are at 82.1500 and 82.2500," the brokerage said.
