BQPrimeMarketsRupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee depreciated 4 paise to open at 81.90 against the greenback on Monday.

17 Apr 2023, 9:26 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person holding Indian two rupees bank notes for photograph. (Source: Usha Kunji/ BQ Prime).</p></div>
A person holding Indian two rupees bank notes for photograph. (Source: Usha Kunji/ BQ Prime).
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday dragged by stronger crude oil prices, weak Asian peers and fear of a hawkish Fed.

The local currency depreciated 4 paise to open at 81.90 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

The rupee closed at 81.86 on Thursday.

"rupee could be supported by FPI inflows into the domestic equity markets," Reliance Securities said. "Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.6000 and 81.5400, while the resistances are seen around 81.9500 and 82.0700."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Swastika 
Mukhopadhyay
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT