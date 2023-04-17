ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 4 paise to open at 81.90 against the greenback on Monday.
The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday dragged by stronger crude oil prices, weak Asian peers and fear of a hawkish Fed.The local currency depreciated 4 paise to open at 81.90 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee closed at 81.86 on Thursday.
"rupee could be supported by FPI inflows into the domestic equity markets," Reliance Securities said. "Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.6000 and 81.5400, while the resistances are seen around 81.9500 and 82.0700."
