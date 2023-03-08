Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian rupee weakened 32 paise to open at 82.24 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell marked a potential rate hike of 50 basis points at this month's meeting.
The local currency opened at 82.24, depreciating 32 paise against the greenback since Monday's close, according to Bloomberg data.
It closed at 81.92 on Monday.
"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.70 and 81.55, and resistances are at 82.20 and 82.35," said Reliance Securities Ltd.
The brokerage also pointed out that most Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker this morning, which could weigh on the local currency.
"We suggest buying in the pair above 82.05 with a stop loss of 81.70 for the target of 82.35- 82.55," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.