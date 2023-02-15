Rupee Opens At 16-Week Low Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 15 paise to 82.91, at open against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 82.76 on Tuesday.

"The U.S. dollar regained its strength after data showed the annual inflation rate in the U.S. slowed slightly to 6.4% in January 2023, but was above market forecasts of 6.2%. Higher-than-expected inflation data and a strong labour market raised the prospects of the Fed keeping rates elevated for a longer period," said ICICI Securities in a note. "A rise in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also supported the dollar."