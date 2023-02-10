Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened by 2 paise, to close at 82.50, against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The currency strengthened to 82.60 intraday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.

On Thursday, it had pared losses to end at 82.52.

The U.S. dollar weakened by 0.18% on Thursday amid weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S., ICICI Direct said, in a daily currency strategy note.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to 1,96,000 from the previous week's nine-month low of 1,83,000. It was above market expectations of 1,90,000, according to the note.

A sharp downside was restricted by an uptick in the U.S. 10-year treasury yields, it said.