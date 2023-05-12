ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 4 paise to open at 82.13 against the greenback on Friday.
The rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar tracking losses in other Asian currencies amid tepid risk appetite.The local currency depreciated 4 paise to open at 82.13 against the greenback on Friday.It closed at 82.09 on Thursday."Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.9700 and 81.8500, resistances are at 82.2400 and 82.3800," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.Asian currencies were weak weighed by the dollar recovery...
