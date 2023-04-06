Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar After MPC Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged
The rupee, as of 10:05 a.m., depreciated by about 5 paise to 82.05 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee gave up all its earlier gains to depreciate against the U.S. dollar after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee kept policy rates unchanged.
The rupee, as of 10:05 a.m., depreciated by about 5 paise to 82.05 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg.
The local currency had appreciated by 5 paise to open at 81.95 against the greenback. It closed at 82 on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep policy rate unchanged at 6.5%. The MPC voted five out of six to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7450 and 81.5800, and the resistances are at 82.1650 and 82.3300," said Reliance Securities Ltd.
However, the weakness seen in Asian currencies against the greenback would limit the gains in the rupee, the brokerage said.
