Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

However, markets could remain range-bound ahead of inflation numbers from India and the U.S., said Reliance Securities Ltd.

The brokerage pointed out that most Asian peers started stronger against the greenback on Wednesday morning and will keep losses in check.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.0000 and 81.8750, resistances are at 82.2000 and 82.2750," it said.