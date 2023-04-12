ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday tracking the fall of the greenback and stronger non-deliverable forward markets.The local currency strengthened about 5 paise to open at 82.08 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 82.13 on Tuesday.
However, markets could remain range-bound ahead of inflation numbers from India and the U.S., said Reliance Securities Ltd.
The brokerage pointed out that most Asian peers started stronger against the greenback on Wednesday morning and will keep losses in check.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.0000 and 81.8750, resistances are at 82.2000 and 82.2750," it said.
