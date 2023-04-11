Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 3 paise to open at 81.96 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday only to weaken soon after by 3 paise to 82.02.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar after opening stronger on Tuesday.
The local currency strengthened 3 paise to open at 81.96 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg.
However, rupee soon reversed its gains and weakened 3 paise to 82.02 against the U.S dollar as of 10:05 a.m.
It closed at 81.99 on Monday.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.8375 and 81.7425, resistances are at 82.0750 and 82.1300," said Reliance Securities Ltd.
Asian peers have started stronger against the greenback and will keep rupee losses in check, it said, adding that the "overall movement could be lackluster as investors await India’s IIP and inflation number this week."
In addition, investors will also be eagerly waiting for the U.S. inflation data and Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes on Wednesday, it said.