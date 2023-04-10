Rupee Turns Volatile Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 4 paise to open at 81.86 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, only to depreciate later by 2 paise to 81.92.
The Indian rupee turned volatile and swung between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
The local currency strengthened 4 paise to open at 81.86 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 81.90 on Thursday.
At 10:15 a.m., the rupee depreciated 2 paise to trade at 81.92 against the greenback.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7950 and 81.7000, while the resistances are at 82.0150 and 82.1450," Reliance Securities Ltd. said in a note. "Foreign equity inflows and speculative positions along with positive momentum from last week could cap losses in the dollar-rupee pair."
Most Asian curriencies have started weaker against the greenback this Monday morning and that will keep gains in rupee under check, the brokerage said.