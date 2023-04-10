BQPrimeMarketsRupee Turns Volatile Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Turns Volatile Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened 4 paise to open at 81.86 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, only to depreciate later by 2 paise to 81.92.

10 Apr 2023, 9:29 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee turned volatile and swung between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The local currency strengthened 4 paise to open at 81.86 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg. It closed at 81.90 on Thursday.

At 10:15 a.m., the rupee depreciated 2 paise to trade at 81.92 against the greenback.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.7950 and 81.7000, while the resistances are at 82.0150 and 82.1450," Reliance Securities Ltd. said in a note. "Foreign equity inflows and speculative positions along with positive momentum from last week could cap losses in the dollar-rupee pair."

Most Asian curriencies have started weaker against the greenback this Monday morning and that will keep gains in rupee under check, the brokerage said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Swastika 
Mukhopadhyay
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT