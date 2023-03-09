Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.90 and 81.79, and resistances are at 82.24 and 82.43," said Reliance Securities Ltd.

Most of the Asian peers, according to the brokerage, started weaker on Thursday morning and could cap gains in the rupee. Additionally, Fed's hawkish narrative could also support the dollar and weigh on the local unit, it said. But there is a possibility that could change if the jobs data remains sluggish.

"We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.70-82.45 for taking fresh positions in the pair, either side breakout of the range could give further directions," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.