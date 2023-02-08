Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar, 10-Year Yield Spikes After Rate Hike

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the RBI's monetary policy committee hiked repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The local currency opened flat, weakening by 2 paise to 82.72. It had closed at 82.70 on Tuesday.

However, by 10 a.m., it had strengthened about 8 paise against the greenback to 82.62, according to Bloomberg data.