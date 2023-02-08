ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar, 10-Year Yield Spikes After Rate Hike

The rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the RBI's monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 25 bps.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian 500 rupee currency notes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian 500 rupee currency notes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the RBI's monetary policy committee hiked repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The local currency opened flat, weakening by 2 paise to 82.72. It had closed at 82.70 on Tuesday.

However, by 10 a.m., it had strengthened about 8 paise against the greenback to 82.62, according to Bloomberg data.

The yield on the 10-year bond also spiked after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke about the MPC's decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT