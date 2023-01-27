Rupee Pares Gains Against Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated after opening firm against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency opened 11 paise strong against the greenback at 81.48 on Friday.

However, the rupee soon gave up the gains and weakened 0.11% to 81.67.

"The U.S. dollar index recovered from its seven-month lows as better-than-expected economic numbers showed strength in the U.S. economy and pushed bond yields higher," ICICIdirect said in a daily-currency strategy note.

"The Q4 advance GDP numbers improved to 2.9% against market expectation of 2.6%. The weekly unemployment claims fell to a nine-month low of 186,000, showing a stronger labour market."