Rupee Opens Weaker Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday as the greenback surged on signs of a resilient U.S. labour market.

The local currency depreciated 7 paise to open at 82.06 against the U.S. dollar. Rupee had closed at 81.99 on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a two-month low, indicating a resilient labour market in the country. This bolstered fears that policymakers at the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher, strengthening the demand for the greenback.