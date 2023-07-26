Rupee Opens Weaker Against Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar on Wednesday amid the possibility of a hawkish Federal Reserve outcome.

The local currency weakened two paise to open at Rs 81.89 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 81.87 on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around at 81.9100 to 81.9200 against the dollar compared with 81.8700 in the previous session. The trading range for the day is between 81.7200 and 82.0200, according to the brokerage.

Participants are trying to anticipate the effects of a possible 0.25-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday, but the crucial factor will be the statement, Jateen Trivedi, vice president-research at LKP Securities, said. "If the statement remains hawkish, rupee weakness may be observed towards 82.50, while a neutral statement could lead to the rupee declining towards 81.50."