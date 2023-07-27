Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar

The rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as benchmark bond yields and the dollar eased after Fed Chair Jerome Powell left open the possibility of a pause at the September FOMC meeting.

The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 81.93 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 82 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around at 81.9100 to 81.9200 against the dollar as compared to 81.8700 in the previous session. The trading range for the day is between 81.7200 and 82.02, according to the brokerage.