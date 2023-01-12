Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency weakened by five paise at the open to 81.63 against the greenback as the focus shifted to U.S. and domestic inflation numbers. It had closed at 81.58 on Wednesday.

At 1:53 p.m., the rupee depreciated seven paise to trade at 81.64.

"Most of the Asian peers were stronger on Thursday morning, tracking gains in the equity markets ahead of U.S. consumer price data and could cap losses," according to Reliance Securities.

"Domestically, apart from inflation, IIP and manufacturing numbers after market hours could also have impact on sentiments," it said.