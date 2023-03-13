ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at 81.75 against the U.S. dollar, strengthening from 82.05 in the previous session.
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking the slide in the greenback. The local currency opened at 81.75 against the greenback, strengthening 30 paise from 82.05 at close on Friday.At 9:46 a.m., the rupee was trading at 81.88 against the greenback.
Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking the slide in the greenback.
The local currency opened at 81.75 against the greenback, strengthening 30 paise from 82.05 at close on Friday.
At 9:46 a.m., the rupee was trading at 81.88 against the greenback.
The "big" fall in U.S. dollar extended losses on Monday morning after U.S. wage pressures eased and collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature bank and raised bets that the Fed could slow down its interest rates hikes, said Reliance Securities Ltd.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 81.55 and 81.30, resistances are at 82.10 and 82.20," it said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
WRITTEN BY
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who...more
ADVERTISEMENT