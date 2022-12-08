Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee gained 19 paise to open at 82.29 on Thursday against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had reversed its opening losses after the RBI rate hike announcement, closing at 82.48 after depreciating to 82.67 at the open.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points.

The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.