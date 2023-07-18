RPP Infra Shares Surge 9% After Bagging Rs 138 Crore Order

Shares of RPP Infra Projects surged 9%, the most in nearly two weeks, after it, in a joint venture with HS Engineers Associates, won an order worth Rs 138.24 crore.

The order includes engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial runs, operation, and maintenance of various components of various lift water supply schemes from the River Beas in the Barsar district of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

The project is set to be executed on a "turn-key job basis", with an execution period of two years, a defect and liability period, and maintenance of the entire scheme for five years.