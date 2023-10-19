RPG Life Sciences Shares Rise To Record High After Q2 Profit Surge 

Shares of RPG Life Sciences Ltd. rose to an all-time high on Thursday after its profit jumped in the July–September quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.49% year-over-year to Rs 25.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

The board of directors also executed a power delivery agreement with Sunpound Solar, a special-purpose vehicle for the supply of electricity by the power producer to the company, by setting up a group captive solar power project in Maharashtra. The company will invest Rs 1.1 crore to subscribe to the 26% share capital of Sunpound Solar.

RPG Life Sciences Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (YoY)