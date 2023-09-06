Rocky Road Ahead For Crude, Says Peter McGuire As OPEC Extends Supply Cuts

It seems to be a "very rocky" road ahead for the crude market as far as price, which is edging higher on extended production cuts, XM Australia's Peter McGuire said on Wednesday.

Oil held near its highest levels since November after OPEC+ leaders Russia and Saudi Arabia announced they would extend supply cuts till the end of this year.

Analysts' views point towards crude prices hitting the psychological barrier of $100 per barrel in September, McGuire, the chief executive officer of the trading platform, told BQ Prime.

"You've got to also look at seasonality demand, any issues as far as hurricane to impact the U.S. side of things as far as production," McGuire said. "You've got to be saying that probably a $100 [per barrel] is very achievable."

"I don't know whether it's going to take out that in September but many analysts are now talking, that's very achievable this month," he said.

While crude prices have let off some of the steam so far, Brent is still above $90 a barrel, while WTI is just shy of $87 a barrel, he said during an early-morning conversation.