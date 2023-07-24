Rites Wins Rs 500 Crore Order, Drives Shares Over 9% To Hit Record
The order entails the supply of 10 locomotives and 150 wagons to CFM, Mozambique.
Shares of Rites Ltd. surged over 9% to hit a record high on Monday after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender for the procurement of locomotives and wagons by CFM, Mozambique.
The order entails the supply of 10 locomotives and 150 wagons for an estimated value of Rs 500 crore. The time period to execute the order is yet to be determined, according to an exchange filing.
The stock rose as much as 9.24% before trading 8.80% higher at 12:45 p.m., compared to a 0.08% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen nearly 46.7% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at seven times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 20.8%.