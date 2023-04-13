Rites Shares Gain After Securing Rs 72 Crore Project
Rites will look after the project management consultancy work for the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for Rs 72 crore.
Shares of Rites Ltd. advanced the most in over two weeks after it secured a work order from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.
Rites will look after the project management consultancy work for the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board at an estimated fee of Rs 72 crore, according to a company exchange filing.
Shares of Rites rose 0.64% to Rs 348.5 apiece as of 11:08 a.m., compared to a 0.30% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 2.22% intraday, the most since March 29, 2023. The relative strength index was at 50.5.
Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.7%.