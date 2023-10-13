Rites, Ircon International Shares Jump Over 5% After Getting 'Navratna' Status

Shares of Ircon International surged 5.78%, the highest since Oct. 4, before paring gains to trade 4.60% higher at 10:18 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 138.16% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.3.

All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1.7%.