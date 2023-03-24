Risk Reward Is Favourable For Indian Stocks, Says Citi Research

The risk reward remains favourable even as the premium valuations limit upsides for Indian stocks, according to Citi Research.

India is trading at one standard deviation above mean premium to emerging markets and close to long-term mean premium to the U.S., the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

Rural recovery, capital expenditure cycle and credit growth are key themes for investments in 2023, according to Citi.

The premium valuations limit upsides, it said. Citi Research expects a Nifty target of 18,500 in March 2024, with 17.5 times forward earnings-based price to earnings ratio.

The research agency also listed foreign and domestic flows, large caps and a challenging 2023 global macro with potential recession among the top five themes for 2023.