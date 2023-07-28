RIL’s Oil-To-Chemical Segment Growth Prospects Remain Muted, Say Analysts

After a weak performance in oil-to-chemicals segment that impacted Reliance Industries Ltd.’s first quarter earnings, analysts have forecast a muted nine months for the space led by oversupply of refined petroleum products and weak demand on elevated crude oil prices.

However, domestic demand for polymer, polyester, and oil and gas would help the company offset the weakness witnessed in the export market, they said.

RIL’s operating profit, or Ebidta, for the O2C segment dropped 23% year-on-year to Rs 15,271 crore in Q1 FY24, as crude oil prices declined 31% YoY. It subsequently impacted the spread of petroleum products that fell 60%-70% YoY and the gross refining margin for the quarter.

“The first quarter of FY24 was once-in-a-generation dislocation of energy markets, which drove fuel margin to historic levels,” said Chief Financial Officer V Srikanth.

The petrochemical environment was soft, because of slower ramp-up of demand from China and continued destocking of products by producers and intermediaries on recession concerns in the west, Srikanth said.

Brokerage JM Financial in a post-earnings report said that global petrochemical cracker operating rate declined 20 basis points sequentially to 77.5% due to starting of new capacities in China and subdued downstream demand in U.S. and Europe for polymers.

The brokerage expects new supplies from China are likely to keep downstream petrochemical margin capped in the near term.

The International Energy Agency estimates global oil demand to grow 2.2 million barrels per day in CY23 to 102.1 million barrels per day despite the macro headwinds, with China accounting for 70% of total demand growth. Increased tourism and improved seasonal demand due to summer in major markets could also propel demand in CY23.

The management, however, expects that voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ countries may keep crude prices elevated and impact demand adversely. Indian downstream exports may also get hit by high inflation, subdued global demand and increased supply from China, according to analysts.

“There is a positive momentum in domestic demand for both polymers and polyesters, and they are likely to track economic growth. But, margins are anticipated to be largely constrained by the increased supply from China,” Motilal Oswal said in a research report.