RIL's Jio Financial To Exit FTSE Indices; IndiGo's Weight Up

Index provider FTSE Russell removed Reliance Industries Ltd.'s unit Jio Financial Services Ltd. from all the FTSE indices while increasing the weight of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in its FTSE All-World Index.

The weight of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, was increased by 4 percentage points to 36.17% on the FTSE All-World Index. The weight was bumped from 32.13% earlier; however, the number of shares in the index remains unchanged at 38.55 crore. The company will continue to remain in FTSE's MPF All-World Index, Global Large Cap Index, and Emerging Index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd., on the other hand, was removed from all FTSE indexes as the company did not list publicly even though 20 days had passed since the demerger news. The scrip was removed from FTSE's MPF All-World Index, Global Large Cap Index, and Emerging Index.